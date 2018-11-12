Smart Sand (SND) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 573,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 817,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

SND has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Smart Sand from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 target price on Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 3.11.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Smart Sand’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 527,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smart Sand by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,441,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smart Sand by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 529,904 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Smart Sand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

