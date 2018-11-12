SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Director Steven B. Tucker Buys 800 Shares

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Steven B. Tucker purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $16,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.10 on Monday. SmartFinancial Inc has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $268.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on SmartFinancial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/smartfinancial-inc-smbk-director-steven-b-tucker-buys-800-shares.html.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.