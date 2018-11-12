SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

