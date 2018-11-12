Snetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $2.45 Million (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. Snetwork has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $39,870.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. During the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00247652 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.05 or 0.10987923 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Snetwork Profile

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,919,353 tokens. Snetwork’s official Twitter account is @





. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html.

Buying and Selling Snetwork

Snetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, YunEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.