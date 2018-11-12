Societe Generale (GLE) PT Set at €47.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.86 ($51.00).

EPA:GLE opened at €45.19 ($52.55) on Thursday. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

