Societe Generale Reiterates GBX 950 Price Target for National Grid (NG)

Societe Generale set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.56) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 847 ($11.07) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Cfra set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 917.56 ($11.99).

NG stock opened at GBX 857.20 ($11.20) on Friday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16.08 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

