Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) vs. QS Energy (QSEP) Head to Head Comparison

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) and QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QS Energy has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and QS Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $67.39 million 9.74 $7.30 million $0.48 29.08 QS Energy $50,000.00 377.80 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and QS Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 0 5 0 3.00 QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.34%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than QS Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of QS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of QS Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and QS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 19.18% 25.81% 20.40% QS Energy N/A N/A -658.89%

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats QS Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites. It also provides real-time inventory management solutions for proppant mining, rail shipping, and transloading operations. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, as well as oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

