Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Accenture (ACN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,281. Accenture has a 12 month low of $142.77 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.37.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 18,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $2,888,233.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,826,608.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,717 shares of company stock worth $12,714,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

