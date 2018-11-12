Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$19.55” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,530,000 after buying an additional 283,665 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,177,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 657,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 43,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

