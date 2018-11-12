Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) Insider Kris Hagerman Sells 66,408 Shares

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) insider Kris Hagerman sold 66,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total value of £235,748.40 ($308,047.04).

Shares of SOPH opened at GBX 338.60 ($4.42) on Monday. Sophos Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 258.70 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 675.62 ($8.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Sophos Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 713 ($9.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Sophos Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.67 ($7.23).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

