Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.66 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.82 ($0.36), with a volume of 4298131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.66 ($0.40).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sound Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/sound-energy-sou-sets-new-52-week-low-at-27-66.html.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.