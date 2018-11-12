Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.79 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $42.47.

WARNING: “SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Shares Bought by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem-shares-bought-by-frontier-investment-mgmt-co.html.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.