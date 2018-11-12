SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Arvest Bank Trust Division’s 5th Largest Position

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 2.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $41,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $277.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

