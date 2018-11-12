SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 2.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $31,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY stock opened at $277.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-position-boosted-by-pinnacle-financial-partners-inc.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.