SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Position Lowered by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premise Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Position Lowered by Keel Point LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/spdr-sp-international-small-cap-etf-gwx-position-lowered-by-keel-point-llc.html.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.