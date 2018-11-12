SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $342.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.61 and a twelve month high of $374.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

