Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $30,503.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00146680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00246577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.25 or 0.10872046 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.