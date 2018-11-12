Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Director Sells $94,757.50 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $94,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.18. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,820,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,263,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 185,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 927,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 862,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

