Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,506 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Splunk worth $43,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 110.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 43.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 35.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

