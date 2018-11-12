Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Holdings Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $597,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $576,147.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 610,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,659,557.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,929 shares of company stock worth $3,137,967. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SFM opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-holdings-increased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.