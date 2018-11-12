SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $3,158.82 Billion in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,818,400,000. Deutsche Bank comprises 1.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 3,809.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DB opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.35.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

