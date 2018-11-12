SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,132,860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 85.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter worth about $406,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGP stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.45. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

