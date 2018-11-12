Stamps.com (STMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $159.68

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $159.68 and last traded at $161.16, with a volume of 193713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $624,025.29. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $179,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,973,733 in the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,861 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,491,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

