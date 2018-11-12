Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 365 ($4.77) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLA. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 417 ($5.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 419.38 ($5.48).

Shares of LON:SLA traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 265.30 ($3.47). 2,533,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 339.67 ($4.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.86).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider John Devine acquired 15,713 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,967.34 ($65,291.18). Insiders purchased a total of 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,972 over the last three months.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

