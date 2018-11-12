Stantec (STN) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Howard Weil raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of STN opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Stantec has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $690.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.73 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 65.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 24.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

