Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,015,155 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 87,302,625 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,124,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,286,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

