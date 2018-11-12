State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,852 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $156,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $207,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $256.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 410 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,549 sites.

