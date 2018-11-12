State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.64 Million Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 529.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $894,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $2,075,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

