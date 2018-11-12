State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

