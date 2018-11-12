Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.08 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $208.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 60.59% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

