STEP Energy Services (STEP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Shares of STEP opened at C$2.85 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.80 and a one year high of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider David Todd Johnson purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.00.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

