Sterling Bancorp (STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post sales of $267.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.60 million and the lowest is $265.80 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $257.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,478.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $227,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 2,260,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,676. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

