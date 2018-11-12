Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 104.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 93.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $365.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.44.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

