Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $595,000 Position in TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TIER REIT were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in TIER REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TIER REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TIER REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

TIER stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. TIER REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.87.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIER. Zacks Investment Research raised TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet raised TIER REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-595000-position-in-tier-reit-inc-tier.html.

TIER REIT Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.