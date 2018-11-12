Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 183,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

CBL stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $528.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/sterling-capital-management-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-cbl-associates-properties-inc-cbl.html.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL).

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.