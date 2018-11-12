Sterlingcoin (SLG) Market Cap Tops $131,165.00

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sterlingcoin has a market cap of $131,165.00 and $0.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sterlingcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000137 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000565 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin (CRYPTO:SLG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sterlingcoin is sterlingcoin.org. The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sterlingcoin Coin Trading

Sterlingcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sterlingcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sterlingcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

