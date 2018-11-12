Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) a $33.00 Price Target

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been given a $33.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIMT. Roth Capital set a $80.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.10. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after buying an additional 338,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,915,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 432,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.