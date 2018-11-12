Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,064 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $454,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,764,000 after acquiring an additional 494,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,076,000 after acquiring an additional 328,453 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,324,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,142,000 after buying an additional 360,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

