Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

