Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,543,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.98.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $233,869.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,618,113.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,228 shares of company stock worth $22,034,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $140.23 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

