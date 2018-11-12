STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,954 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the October 15th total of 670,668 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Dawson James assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.86 on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 63.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 164.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 182,579 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

