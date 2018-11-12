Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares during the period. Stratasys makes up approximately 4.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 12.86% of Stratasys worth $159,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $169,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Stratasys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

SSYS opened at $23.76 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.77, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

