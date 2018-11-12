Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 230.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5,244.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $98.21 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 44,626 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/strategic-wealth-advisors-group-llc-acquires-44626-shares-of-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.