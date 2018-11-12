Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $260.09 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $232.65 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1552 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th.

WARNING: “Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/strategic-wealth-advisors-group-llc-reduces-position-in-spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-trust-dia.html.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.