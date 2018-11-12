Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 3,921 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.98.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $4,298,633.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,228 shares of company stock valued at $22,034,923. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $140.23 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

