Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 52.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $11.95 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

