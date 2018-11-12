Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,170 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 385.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Manifold Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $42.25 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

