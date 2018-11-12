Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 62.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 434,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 380.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 524,539 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of SBBP opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.38. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

