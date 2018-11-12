Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 235,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

PAC opened at $76.81 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

