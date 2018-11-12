Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 186,513 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $352,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,175,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,412,000 after purchasing an additional 764,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. TheStreet raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of TD opened at $55.46 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5144 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

